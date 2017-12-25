Maiden (MHLD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MHLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maiden from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Maiden in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. FBR & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Maiden in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Maiden in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Maiden presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $562.88, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Maiden has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $653.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.04 million. Maiden had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Maiden will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Maiden’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.81%.

In other Maiden news, Director Raymond Michael Neff acquired 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $297,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Maiden by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,016,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,153 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Maiden by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 127,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Maiden in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Maiden by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 184,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,196 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. It operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

