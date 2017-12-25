Magna International (MGA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magna International earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8777347719455 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Magna International (MGA) traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.37. 442,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,043. The stock has a market cap of $20,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Magna International has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $58.07.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc (Magna) is a global automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, active driver assistance, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

