Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Position Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,134,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146,581 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Lowe's Companies worth $730,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,871,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,250,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,045 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 105,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE LOW) opened at $91.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $75,670.00, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.49 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 66.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.66.

In other news, insider Nelson B. Peace sold 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $268,830.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

