LKQ Co. (LKQ) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of LKQ worth $27,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,508,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ LKQ) opened at $40.82 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $12,590.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

In related news, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $920,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 213,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 7,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $300,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,730.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,223,025 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

