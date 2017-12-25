Liberty Interactive (QVCA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:QVCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

QVCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Interactive from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Interactive in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Liberty Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Interactive from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:QVCA) opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15,960.00, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Liberty Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

In other Liberty Interactive news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $99,320.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 679,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $15,463,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,288,215 shares of company stock valued at $29,575,678. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Liberty Interactive by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,349,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,703,000 after buying an additional 4,527,707 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,939,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,404,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,494,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Interactive by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,408,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 940,805 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Interactive

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

