Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 210 Shares of AMERCO (UHAL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in AMERCO by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of AMERCO (UHAL) opened at $379.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7,449.20, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $338.30 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.18 by ($0.82). AMERCO had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 200 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.16, for a total transaction of $76,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/legal-general-group-plc-acquires-210-shares-of-amerco-uhal.html.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.