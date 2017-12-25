Lazard (LAZ) Cut to Neutral at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research lowered shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAZ. ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nomura boosted their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) opened at $51.18 on Thursday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,640.00, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 68.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,625,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lazard (LAZ) Cut to Neutral at Buckingham Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/lazard-laz-cut-to-neutral-at-buckingham-research.html.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd (Lazard) is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Advisory and Asset Management. It serves a range of clients around the world, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals. The Financial Advisory business segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a range of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and various other financial matters to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.