Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Landmark Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0667695206178 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Landmark Bancorp (LARK) opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $113.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Scheopner sold 1,209 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $34,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, to originate one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, agriculture, municipal and consumer loans.

