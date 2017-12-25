Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,630,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,966 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,568,000 after buying an additional 421,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,970,000 after buying an additional 891,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,355,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,031,000 after buying an additional 411,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,401,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,811,000 after buying an additional 447,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) opened at $60.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18,400.00 and a P/E ratio of 176.50. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.3994 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Japan ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.35. iShares MSCI Japan ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.59%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-trims-position-in-ishares-msci-japan-etf-ewj.html.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.