Kyocera (KYO) versus Atkore International Group (ATKR) Financial Analysis

Kyocera (NYSE: KYO) and Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Kyocera alerts:

This table compares Kyocera and Atkore International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 8.57% 5.24% 4.09% Atkore International Group 5.63% 26.22% 7.73%

Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Atkore International Group does not pay a dividend. Kyocera pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kyocera and Atkore International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atkore International Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atkore International Group has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Atkore International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than Kyocera.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.8% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyocera and Atkore International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $12.70 billion 1.95 $965.73 million $3.10 21.78 Atkore International Group $1.50 billion 0.89 $84.63 million $1.27 16.59

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Atkore International Group. Atkore International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation is engaged in various fields, from fine ceramic components to electronic devices, equipment, services and networks. The Company operates through seven segments: Fine Ceramic Parts Group, Semiconductor Parts Group, Applied Ceramic Products Group, Electronic Device Group, Telecommunications Equipment Group, Information Equipment Group and Others. The Company’s products include components for semiconductor processing equipment and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, sapphire substrates, automotive components, solar energy products, cutting tools, medical and dental implants, jewelry and applied ceramic related products, page printers and multifunctional products. It also offers information systems and telecommunication services, engineering business, management consulting business, materials for semiconductors, chemical materials and realty development business.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc. is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S. Through the electrical raceway segment, it manufactures products that deploy, isolate and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the original power source to the final outlet. The Company’s electrical raceway segment products include electrical conduit, armored cable, cable trays, mounting systems and fittings. Through the MP&S segment, it provides products and services that frame, support and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment and systems in electrical, industrial and construction applications. The Company’s MP&S segment products include metal framing products and in-line galvanized mechanical tube.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.