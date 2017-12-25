Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467,504 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Korn/Ferry International worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Korn/Ferry International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $480,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,620.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,960. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE KFY ) opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Korn/Ferry International has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,370.00, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.09 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korn/Ferry International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn/Ferry International (Korn Ferry) is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services.

