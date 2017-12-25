Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) & USA Truck (USAK) Head-To-Head Survey

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) and USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Knight-Swift Transportation and USA Truck, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knight-Swift Transportation 1 4 12 0 2.65 USA Truck 0 1 2 0 2.67

Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus target price of $41.07, indicating a potential downside of 7.39%. USA Truck has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential downside of 41.54%. Given Knight-Swift Transportation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Knight-Swift Transportation is more favorable than USA Truck.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of USA Truck shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of USA Truck shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Knight-Swift Transportation has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Truck has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and USA Truck’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knight-Swift Transportation $4.03 billion 1.96 $149.26 million $0.90 49.22 USA Truck $429.10 million 0.36 -$7.69 million ($1.39) -13.23

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than USA Truck. USA Truck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knight-Swift Transportation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Knight-Swift Transportation pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. USA Truck does not pay a dividend. Knight-Swift Transportation pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and USA Truck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knight-Swift Transportation 2.44% 7.48% 3.31% USA Truck -2.61% -19.57% -3.85%

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats USA Truck on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight Transportation, Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services. The Trucking segment provides truckload transportation, including services of various products, goods and materials. Its Logistics segment consists of two operating units: freight brokerage services and rail intermodal. It provides logistics, freight management and other non-trucking services to its customers, through its Logistics segment. It provides a range of truckload and logistics services through its nationwide network of service centers, truckload tractor fleets and its contractual access to third-party capacity providers. It operates primarily in the United States.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc. is a truckload carrier providing transportation of general commodities throughout the continental United States and into and out of portions of Mexico and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Strategic Capacity Solutions (SCS). The Trucking segment consists of truckload and dedicated freight services. The SCS segment consists of freight brokerage and rail intermodal services. The Company transports full dry van trailer loads of freight from origin to destination without intermediate stops or handling. The Company offers a range of truckload and logistics services to a customer base that spans a range of industries. The Company’s fleet of approximately 1,832 tractors consists of 1,568 company tractors and 264 independent contractor tractors. The Company owns approximately 6,200 trailers. The Company also transports general commodities into and out of Mexico by allowing through-trailer service from its terminal in Laredo, Texas.

