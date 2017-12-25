Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Stake Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,037,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,993,000 after buying an additional 3,191,549 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5,178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,475,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after buying an additional 2,429,085 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,009,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,496,000 after buying an additional 1,514,722 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,741,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,672,000 after buying an additional 723,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,043,000 after buying an additional 645,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) opened at $120.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42,580.00, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $109.67 and a 1-year high of $136.21.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 666.97% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.03%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.05 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

