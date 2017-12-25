Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Atlantic Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vetr lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.38 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

Shares of Citigroup Inc ( NYSE C ) opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

