Key Tronic (KTCC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Key Tronic earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.2616934780197 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Key Tronic (KTCC) opened at $6.83 on Monday. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Key Tronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, is engaged in contract manufacturing for a range of products. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of a range of products. The Company provides engineering services, procurement and distribution, materials management, manufacturing and assembly services, in-house testing, and customer service.

