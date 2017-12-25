Kellogg (K) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kellogg earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8134050091232 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Kellogg (K) traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $23,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 73.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 96.43%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. DZ Bank downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 78,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $5,120,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 15,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $998,811.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $998,811. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,754 shares of company stock worth $22,304,119. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

