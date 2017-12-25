Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for KB Home (KBH)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a report published on Friday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $33.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.24.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) opened at $31.53 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $2,720.00, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.57%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $3,877,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $1,342,731.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in KB Home by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in KB Home by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in KB Home by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

