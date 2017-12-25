Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for KB Home (KBH)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a report published on Friday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $33.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.24.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) opened at $31.53 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $2,720.00, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69.
In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $3,877,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $1,342,731.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in KB Home by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in KB Home by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in KB Home by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.
