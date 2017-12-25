Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KPTI. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ KPTI) opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.51, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 4.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 67,267.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 27,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $277,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $571,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,621,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 384,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 753.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 271,208 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 756,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 151,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 108,369 shares during the period. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It has discovered and is developing small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein, XPO1.

