JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.57% of Perry Ellis International worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 42.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Perry Ellis International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the second quarter valued at $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Perry Ellis International by 12.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) opened at $25.56 on Monday. Perry Ellis International, Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $400.47, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Perry Ellis International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, FBR & Co set a $27.00 target price on Perry Ellis International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Perry Ellis International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and licenses its products nationally and internationally at multiple price points and across all levels of retail distribution. It operates through four segments: Men’s Sportswear and Swim, Women’s Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer and Licensing.

