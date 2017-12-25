Jones Energy (JONE) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.03

News coverage about Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jones Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.1480874848993 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jones Energy from $1.50 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Jones Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Jones Energy ( JONE ) opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.63. Jones Energy has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other Jones Energy news, major shareholder Metalmark Capital Ii Llc sold 157,808 shares of Jones Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $261,961.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,239,891 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,754. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

