Jefferies Group Weighs in on Finish Line Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (FINL)

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) – Jefferies Group lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Finish Line in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Finish Line had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Finish Line (FINL) traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. 2,956,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,832. Finish Line has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $544.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Finish Line’s payout ratio is 169.23%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finish Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finish Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC grew its position in shares of Finish Line by 5,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finish Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Finish Line by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
About Finish Line
The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.
