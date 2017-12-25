Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 348,613 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.46% of NextEra Energy worth $314,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 422.5% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 797.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 15,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) opened at $154.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $159.40. The firm has a market cap of $72,720.00, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.9825 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 42,372 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $6,671,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,202,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,071 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

