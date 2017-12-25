Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in TransUnion (TRU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 244,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 116.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 122,093 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 141.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $41,015,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,297.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 941,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,775,000 after acquiring an additional 180,433 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $217,706.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,380.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $3,396,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,575.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,630,406 shares of company stock worth $243,995,475 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransUnion ( NYSE TRU ) opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,069.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that TransUnion will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

