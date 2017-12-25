Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 81,667 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,667 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Ventas worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ventas by 102.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,041,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,815 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Ventas by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 44,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 108,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,423,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) opened at $60.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $21,312.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $72.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Ventas had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $67.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

