Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 47,074 OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OM Asset Management by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,956,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,931,000 after acquiring an additional 502,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OM Asset Management by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,899,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,083,000 after buying an additional 346,124 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OM Asset Management by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after buying an additional 1,554,720 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in OM Asset Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,194,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after buying an additional 45,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OM Asset Management by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,881,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after buying an additional 154,519 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. OM Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1,848.79, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

OM Asset Management (NYSE:OMAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. OM Asset Management had a return on equity of 114.45% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that OM Asset Management PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. OM Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMAM. Zacks Investment Research raised OM Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised OM Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised OM Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised OM Asset Management from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on OM Asset Management from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

In related news, CAO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,438.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $127,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,156.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,257 shares of company stock valued at $922,264 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

OM Asset Management Company Profile

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

