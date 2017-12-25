Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) CEO Sells $778,079.61 in Stock

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) CEO Joseph N. Jaggers sold 49,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $778,079.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,741,320 shares in the company, valued at $73,822,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) opened at $15.91 on Monday. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3,450.00 and a PE ratio of -37.00.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 200.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/jagged-peak-energy-inc-jag-ceo-sells-778079-61-in-stock.html.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.