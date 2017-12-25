Traders sold shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $26.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $76.35 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.25 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $85.69

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.6431 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Sell Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) on Strength (VYM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/investors-sell-vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym-on-strength-vym.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.