Investors sold shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on strength during trading on Monday. $101.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $175.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.92 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, AT&T had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. AT&T traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $38.94

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.58 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Get AT&T alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $239,050.00, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.23%.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053,649 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6,188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,900,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AT&T by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,118,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,819 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 18,965.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,941,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,969 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Sell Shares of AT&T (T) on Strength (T)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/investors-sell-shares-of-att-t-on-strength-t.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.