Investors purchased shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) on weakness during trading on Monday. $31.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $8.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.76 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $84.27

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4412 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/investors-buy-shares-of-ishares-edge-msci-usa-value-factor-etf-vlue-on-weakness.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.