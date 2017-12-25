Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Finisar (FNSR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Finisar (NASDAQ: FNSR):

12/19/2017 – Finisar was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2017 – Finisar was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2017 – Finisar was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2017 – Finisar was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2017 – Finisar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/13/2017 – Finisar had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $22.00 to $28.00.

12/13/2017 – Finisar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2017 – Finisar was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/8/2017 – Finisar was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2017 – Finisar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/8/2017 – Finisar had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2017 – Finisar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Finisar was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2017 – Finisar had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2017 – Finisar was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

12/1/2017 – Finisar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2017 – Finisar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2017 – Finisar was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

11/7/2017 – Finisar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/6/2017 – Finisar was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/2/2017 – Finisar was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/1/2017 – Finisar is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock.

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ FNSR) opened at $21.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Finisar Co. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. Finisar had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.33%. equities research analysts forecast that Finisar Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Colyar sold 1,692 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $37,477.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jerry S. Rawls sold 20,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,369 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

