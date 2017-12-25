Insider Selling: Humana Inc (HUM) SVP Sells $412,983.63 in Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) SVP Brian P. Leclaire sold 1,679 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.97, for a total value of $412,983.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) opened at $245.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $186.25 and a 52 week high of $264.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,797.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. Humana had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Humana by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Humana Inc (HUM) SVP Sells $412,983.63 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/insider-selling-humana-inc-hum-svp-sells-412983-63-in-stock.html.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.