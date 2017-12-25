Insider Selling: Hooker Furniture Co. (HOFT) Insider Sells $291,202.91 in Stock

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) insider Michael W. Delgatti sold 6,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $291,202.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at $764,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ HOFT) opened at $42.75 on Monday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $499.90, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Hooker Furniture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation is a home furnishings marketing, design and logistics company offering sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The Company operates through three segments: casegoods furniture, upholstered furniture and all other.

