Insider Selling: CVS Health Corp (CVS) EVP Sells $2,208,375.00 in Stock

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 29,445 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,208,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at $73.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75,609.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.17 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,150,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,425,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446,930 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8,578.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,757,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 69.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,459,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $519,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,888 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,977,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 71.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,949,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $77.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

