Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (GLW) Vice Chairman Sells $1,675,335.92 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 51,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $1,675,335.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,157.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) opened at $32.38 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,210.00, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GLG Partners LP purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1,041.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

