Insider Selling: Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) President Sells $588,600.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) President Jack H. Stark sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) opened at $51.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19,229.46, a P/E ratio of -741.32 and a beta of 1.44. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $726.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 11.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 21.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 12.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

