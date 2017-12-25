Insider Selling: Airgain Inc (AIRG) Director Sells $74,934.82 in Stock

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 8,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $74,934.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,622.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 and a P/E ratio of 52.71. Airgain Inc has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc is a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise and industrial devices. The Company’s antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways and digital televisions.
