Insider Selling: Airgain Inc (AIRG) Director Sells $74,934.82 in Stock

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 8,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $74,934.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,622.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 and a P/E ratio of 52.71. Airgain Inc has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Get Airgain alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 259,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 238,362 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 414,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Airgain Inc (AIRG) Director Sells $74,934.82 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/insider-selling-airgain-inc-airg-director-sells-74934-82-in-stock.html.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc is a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise and industrial devices. The Company’s antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways and digital televisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.