Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,560.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 597,919 shares in the company, valued at $50,165,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CNBKA) opened at $81.45 on Monday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $374.72, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.74.
Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.
About Century Bancorp
Century Bancorp, Inc is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north.
