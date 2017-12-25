Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,560.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 597,919 shares in the company, valued at $50,165,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CNBKA) opened at $81.45 on Monday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $374.72, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ZPR Investment Management boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 4,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north.

