Insider Buying: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ) Insider Acquires $235,025.00 in Stock

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) insider Jeffrey D. Parker bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $235,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) opened at $13.15 on Monday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 21.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 149,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 415,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 28.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 83,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 1,225.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks and income producing convertible securities.

