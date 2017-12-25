Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Innovative Solutions and Support earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.9868730490369 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ ISSC) traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. 43,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,419. The stock has a market cap of $50.57, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.60. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (IS&S) is a systems integrator that designs, develops, manufactures, sells and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, flight guidance and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

