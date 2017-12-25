Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Stake Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,032.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 123,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 112,356 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) opened at $70.95 on Monday. Ingevity Corporation has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,990.00 and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Ingevity had a return on equity of 58.14% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Rowe reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

