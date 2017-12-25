Impax Laboratories (IPXL) versus AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ: IPXL) and AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Impax Laboratories and AzurRx BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impax Laboratories 0 9 4 0 2.31 AzurRx BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Impax Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $20.15, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.77%. Given AzurRx BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AzurRx BioPharma is more favorable than Impax Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Impax Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Impax Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Impax Laboratories and AzurRx BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impax Laboratories -56.59% 9.06% 2.87% AzurRx BioPharma N/A -470.85% -205.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Impax Laboratories and AzurRx BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impax Laboratories $824.43 million 1.59 -$472.03 million ($6.25) -2.82 AzurRx BioPharma N/A N/A -$14.59 million ($1.44) -1.93

AzurRx BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Impax Laboratories. Impax Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AzurRx BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AzurRx BioPharma beats Impax Laboratories on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impax Laboratories

Impax Laboratories, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), in addition to the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma. The Impax Generics segment is focused on the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of its generic products, which are the pharmaceutical and therapeutic equivalents of brand-name drug products and are marketed under their established drug names. The Impax Specialty Pharma segment is engaged in the promotion, sale and distribution of several branded products, including its branded pharmaceutical product, Rytary, an extended release oral capsule formulation of carbidopa-levodopa for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, post-encephalitic Parkinsonism and Parkinsonism, and Zomig (zolmitriptan) products, indicated for the treatment of migraine headaches.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins, such as MS1819 and AZX1101. MS1819 is an acid-resistant secreted lipase produced by Yarrowia lipolytica, known as LIP2, that the Company is developing through recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), associated with chronic pancreatitis (CP) and cystic fibrosis (CF). AZX1101 is a recombinant-lactamase combination of bacterial origin under development for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections by resistant bacterial strains induced by parenteral administration of b-lactam antibiotics (known as nosocomial infections), as well as the prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD).

