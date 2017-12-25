Ignyta (RXDX) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group lowered shares of Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Group currently has $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised their price target on Ignyta from $20.25 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on Ignyta and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Ignyta in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ignyta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Ignyta in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ignyta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of Ignyta (NASDAQ RXDX) opened at $26.85 on Friday. Ignyta has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,080.00, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 206.06.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. equities analysts predict that Ignyta will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ignyta by 28.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ignyta by 29.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,638,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,660,000 after purchasing an additional 833,798 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ignyta by 108.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyta during the second quarter worth $5,823,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ignyta by 123.9% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 287,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 159,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ignyta Company Profile

Ignyta, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106.

