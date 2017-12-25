iCAD (ICAD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iCAD earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.8514107887548 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 48,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,570. iCAD has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.51.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. iCAD had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iCAD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a provider of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer. The Company provides image analysis and clinical decision support solutions for mammography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Computed Tomography imaging. It operates in two segments: Cancer Detection (Detection) and Cancer Therapy (Therapy).

