Huntsman (HUN) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.15

Press coverage about Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Huntsman earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9422225855406 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Huntsman ( NYSE HUN ) traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. 1,076,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,750. Huntsman has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,940.00, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.85.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Huntsman will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In other Huntsman news, Chairman Jon M. Huntsman sold 383,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $12,114,403.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 115,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 240,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $7,462,175.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,390,270.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,061,783 shares of company stock valued at $512,316,794 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/huntsman-hun-receives-news-impact-rating-of-0-15.html.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.