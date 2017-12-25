Hubbell Inc (HUBB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,881 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hubbell worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Inc (NYSE HUBB) opened at $135.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,400.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.32 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.28 million. Hubbell had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, insider Gerben Bakker sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $73,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s segments include Electrical and the Power. The Electrical segment consists of businesses that sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls, components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market, as well as other electrical equipment.

