Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of Home BancShares (HOMB) traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,644. The company has a market capitalization of $4,020.00, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.18. Home BancShares has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Home BancShares had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $128.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts predict that Home BancShares will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other Home BancShares news, Director Jim Rankin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 441,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 300,306 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 88,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 48,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 38,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank (the Bank).

