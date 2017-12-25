Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of Highwoods Properties worth $77,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,578,000 after acquiring an additional 192,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,888,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,647,000 after buying an additional 703,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,127,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,241,000 after buying an additional 53,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,898,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $52.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc ( HIW ) opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $5,190.00, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.54. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In other news, Director Sherry A. Kellett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,744 shares in the company, valued at $607,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry A. Kellett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/highwoods-properties-inc-hiw-position-increased-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.