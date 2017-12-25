Hess Corp. (HES) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Corp. (NYSE HES) opened at $47.01 on Monday. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $14,940.00, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.22. Hess had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.87.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $330,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hess Corp. (HES) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/hess-corp-hes-position-reduced-by-public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio.html.

About Hess

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.