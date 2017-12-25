HealthSouth (HLS) Given a $58.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on HealthSouth (NYSE:HLS) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLS. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthSouth in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthSouth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of HealthSouth in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of HealthSouth in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of HealthSouth in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of HealthSouth (HLS) opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4,860.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HealthSouth has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

HealthSouth (NYSE:HLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $995.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.75 million. HealthSouth had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 22.81%. HealthSouth’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts expect that HealthSouth will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. HealthSouth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Yvonne M. Curl bought 1,000 shares of HealthSouth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $45,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,416.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in HealthSouth by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthSouth by 64.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthSouth by 33.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of HealthSouth during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthSouth during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthSouth

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

