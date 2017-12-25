Head-To-Head Survey: Rowan Companies (RDC) & Transocean Partners (RIGP)

Rowan Companies (NYSE: RDC) and Transocean Partners (NYSE:RIGP) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of Transocean Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rowan Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Transocean Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Transocean Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Rowan Companies does not pay a dividend. Transocean Partners pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rowan Companies has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Transocean Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rowan Companies and Transocean Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rowan Companies 2 11 6 0 2.21 Transocean Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rowan Companies currently has a consensus price target of $16.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Rowan Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rowan Companies is more favorable than Transocean Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rowan Companies and Transocean Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rowan Companies $1.84 billion 1.03 $320.60 million ($0.51) -29.59 Transocean Partners N/A N/A N/A $2.41 7.40

Rowan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Transocean Partners. Rowan Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transocean Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rowan Companies and Transocean Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rowan Companies -4.76% -0.61% -0.38% Transocean Partners 53.12% 13.03% 15.28%

Summary

Transocean Partners beats Rowan Companies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 29 mobile offshore drilling units, including 25 self-elevating jack-up rigs and four ultra-deepwater drillships. The Company’s fleet operates across the world, including the United States Gulf of Mexico (US GOM), the United Kingdom and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea, the Middle East and Trinidad. As of February 14, 2017, the Company’s drilling fleet consisted of four ultra-deepwater drillships; 19 high-specification cantilever jack-up rigs, and six premium cantilever jack-up rigs. Its jack-ups are capable of drilling wells to maximum depths ranging from 25,000 to 40,000 feet and in maximum water depths ranging from 300 to 550 feet, depending on rig size, location and outfitting.

Transocean Partners Company Profile

Transocean Partners LLC a limited liability company. The Company is formed by Transocean Partners Holdings Limited and a subsidiary of Transocean Ltd. (Transocean), to own, operate and acquire advanced offshore drilling rigs. The Company’s assets consist of over 50% ownership interest in each of the entities that owns and operates over three ultra-deepwater drilling rigs that are operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which include Discoverer Clear Leader, Discoverer Inspiration and Development Driller III. The Company owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operated over 60 mobile offshore drilling units, including approximately 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, over seven harsh environment floaters, approximately five deepwater floaters, over 10 midwater floaters and approximately 10 high-specification jackups. Transocean also has approximately six ultra-deepwater drillships and over five high-specification jackups under construction.

